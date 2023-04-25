They denounce torture in La Permanente de Valledupar

For about a month, three inmates from the station Valledupar Permanent they allegedly suffered a beating at the hands of other inmates.

This was denounced by a close friend of the deprived of liberty under identity reservation. Those affected were David Sarmiento, Leonardo Barandica and another young man whose identity is unknown, who were allegedly beaten and injured with a knife for torture that the prison uniforms apparently allow.

EL PILÓN confirmed that the three inmates They were treated at the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital and then they were discharged.

According to the complainant, the mistreatment occurred after the past March 25 a detainee escaped from the detention center located in the fourth street of the city. The fugitive is Juan Carlos Salas, alias ‘Chico Tomy’, who was deprived of his liberty for the crime of conspiring to commit a crime.

The alleged offender, apparently, in complicity with other patio matesviolated some streamers from the rear from La Permanente to elope. Since then the authorities have not reported the location of Juan Carlos Salas, a native of Soledad, Atlántico.

However, abuse is allegedly frequent in the prison bathroom. “The sergeant who runs La Permanente has already been informed that he is a chief mayor and it has not been possible for them to get those people out of there,” the woman said.

ANTECEDENT

Last January, under strange circumstances, he died Jhonatan Camargo Seguro Diaz while he was confined in La Permanente.

The young man was deprived of liberty after confessing that due to his drug addiction he killed his sentimental partner Yuleida Manosalva Rodríguez, in Valledupar.