Binance CEO responds to FUD: 'they don't even understand the basics of an exchange'



In light of the FTX collapse, Forbes published an article focusing on the recent “shuffle” of funds by cryptocurrency exchange Binance. But the next day, the co-founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng “CZ” Zhao made a long post on Twitter to address the FUD. In response to the article, Zhao said:

Reluctantly, I have to again (for the fourth time) waste time clarifying the FUD. Forbes published an article full of accusing questions, intentionally misunderstood facts and negative interpretations. They looked at some old blockchain transactions made by our users.

They mentioned Tron, Amber Group, Alameda Research… it seems they don’t even understand the basics of an exchange. Our users are free to withdraw their assets whenever they wish, and their withdrawals are turned into “hundreds of millions of dollars in moved collateral.”

