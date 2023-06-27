Home » What are the symptoms of dengue?
What are the symptoms of dengue?

Dengue is gaining strength in various provinces of the country.

The health center of La Concordia, in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas receives dozens of patients every day with symptoms of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

The authorities link the increase in cases to winter and the intense heat that is currently experienced.

In the sub-center, the emergency triage area has been activated, in addition to the external consultation.

Doctors recommend not self-medicate and see a health professional in case of symptoms.

Be careful in the presence of dengue symptoms

Fever, headache, bones and muscles; and in severe cases, abdominal pain, nosebleeds and gums, as indicated by the person in charge of Surveillance and Epidemiological Control of the Technical Office in La Concordia, Paola Punguil.

“Citizens are asked to take care and maintain the care already known to avoid proliferation of the transmitting mosquito,” he said.

A recommendation was also made regarding the covid-19.

Until week 18 there were nine positive cases, therefore it is recommended to maintain the use of a mask, especially in closed places.

Vaccines are still being applied in their different doses.

