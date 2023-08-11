They find cocaine in the White House, they look for the person responsible

new versions of the cocaine found in the White House, main institution of the US government, they link someone from the family environment of the president, Joe Biden, as the owner of the drug. However, it is not about Hunter, who is targeted for various media scandals and alleged corruption by the Republican opposition.

Now, according to a new report, a bag of cocaine found in the West Wing last month may have belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit.”

The Secret Service, in charge of the security of the State authorities, confirmed that the white powder substance found on Sunday in the famous West Wing of the White House was cocaine.

The substance was initially believed to be dangerous and an evacuation was ordered. Security services normally treat any suspicious powdery substance received by post at official buildings as possible chemical or bacteriological attacks.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the US Secret Service, stated that there is an “ongoing” investigation.

Soldier of Fortune editor Susan Katz Keating made the shocking claim, citing three security sources, in a report published Sunday, and even sent a text message to a number linked to President Biden in an attempt to track down the guilty.

According to Keating, although the Secret Service publicly announced on July 13 that it had closed the investigation without identifying a suspect due to a “lack of physical evidence,” authorities were able to follow up on enough leads to come up with a name, and they were confident enough. on his detective work to report to the commanding officer.

“The sources currently work for a US government agency and are not authorized to speak to the media,” he clarified. However, they allegedly stated that “another test returned a positive result on the fingerprints, a security source said.”