UFC facing unfair competition lawsuit after veterans complaint

Nearly a decade after a lawsuit was filed by former UFC fighters against leading MMA promoter for unfair competition, the case has been officially certified by a Nevada court. and will be taken to court.

The case began in 2014, when several champions blamed the UFC and its parent company, Zuffa, for violating Sherman’s antitrust law and eliminating competitors in order to control fighters’ income. In all, 1,200 professionals who fought for Zuffa between December 16, 2010 and June 30, 2017 can collectively file a lawsuit against the UFC.

Up to $1.6 billion in damages

The plaintiffs, including Jonathan Fitch, Cung Le and Brandon Vera, are claiming between $811 million and $1.6 billion in damages.

UFC lead counsel William A. Isaacson told US broadcaster ESPN he plans to appeal the decision. “This is just one step in a long legal process, and we are confident that the Court will ultimately recognize that the claims outlined in this lawsuit are without merit,” he told UFC broadcast partner .

Eric Cramer, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, said he was satisfied with the decision and looks forward to the upcoming trial: “We look forward to demonstrating before a jury our allegations that the UFC has abused its power. of market to remove the remuneration of the combatants. The fight for justice for combatants continues! »

