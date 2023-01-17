Firefighters from the municipality of Pitalito found the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition.

“Units of the Benemérito Volunteer Fire Department of Pitalito traveled to the Oritoguaz bridge in the municipality of Elías, where they began in the morning to search by boat through the flow of the Magdalena River in a rafting procedure for a body which was found. in the riverbed, in the sector of the Laguneta village”, said the Pitalito firefighters.

The search began from the village of El Carmen de San Agustín, according to the officials. Despite the fact that authorities have not yet been established, they are conducting the investigations to verify if it is the elderly Ricardo Cuevas, who has disappeared since January 11 in San Agustín, Huila.