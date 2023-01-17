Medicines for the diabetes could increase the risk of tumors. The pharmaceutical company Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its medicines are tainted with a potential carcinogen and believes it can fix the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported. The company filed a report with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after identifying the root cause of the presence of a nitrosamine called NTTP in some batches of the drugs.
Contaminated diabetes drugs, health risks
NTTP belongs to the class of nitrosamine compounds, some of which are classified as probable or possible human carcinogens, based on laboratory tests, according to the FDA. The impurity arose primarily during storage, as well as during manufacturing, Bloomberg News said.
FDA comment
The FDA said in August that some samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck’s diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.
