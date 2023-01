PARIS – The feuds in the family of the famous perfumer Jean-Paul Guerlain end up in court. The 86-year-old partner of the founder of the maison, suffering from Alzheimer’s, was sentenced to four months in prison with suspension for violent acts against the French perfumer. Denounced by Guerlain’s son, Christina Kragh Michelsen had already been investigated for “abandonment by a person unable to protect herself”.