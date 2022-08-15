The couple had entered the woods and lost their bearings. She was joined by an Alpine Rescue team

TAMBER. They go into the woods and lose their orientation: a couple in difficulty rescued in Alpago.

The Alpago Alpine Rescue was alerted around 4 pm The two, 47 years old from Venice, 40 years old from Campagna Lupia (Ve) her, at the crossroads to return to Pian Grant from Sass Martin, had taken the wrong direction entering the woods and losing orientation.

Passed the coordinates of the position to the rescuers, a team approached them in an off-road vehicle until they identified them, 150 meters below the path. The couple was joined and taken back to the car.