VOLPIANO

The desire to try to hit the playoffs by the Volpianese in women’s B1 is great and the company of president Barbara Landra in the past few hours has also known the path of group A. In the second consecutive year of militancy in B1, the Volpianese of coach Stefano Andreotti will begin his adventure on Saturday 8 October at the Pala Unità d’Italia in Volpiano hosting the Serteco Genova team at 9 pm, before facing the first away match of the season seven days later, playing against Firenze volleyball.

The calendar will then skip a weekend and return to play from the following one and on Sunday 30 October the Volpianese will go to Bra. The one in Cuneo will be only the first of three matches that Martina Re and her companions will play on Sunday. The other two times will both be in the second round: the first on the fourth day, on March 5 in the trip to Tuscany against Castelfranco di Sotto and the second, again in Tuscany, on the ninth day in Figline Valdarno against the Valdarninsieme team.

Continuing with the calendar, after Bra, the Volpianese will have two rounds at home, against Castelfranco di Sotto and Casella, followed by the away match in Turin against Parella on November 19th. Before the last match of 2022, Saturday 17 December against Acqui Terme in Alessandria, the Volpianese will face in order: Virtus Biella at home, Volley Trecate away and Valdarninsieme in front of the public friend. Christmas break and resumption of the season on Saturday 7 January with the penultimate day of the championship at home with the Tuscans of Capannori and closing of the first halfway point on Saturday 14 against Garlasco in the province of Pavia. Pause to make room for the Italian Cup (only the first ones after the first leg will participate) and then on the way back (with inverted fields) from Saturday 4 February, with the games that will end on Saturday 6 May. The formula for the playoffs and relegations in B2 will be announced soon. –