Deportivo Pereira, runner-up in Chinchiná

Julian Andres Santa

The 2010 category of Deportivo Pereira, lived a great experience having played the final of the Chiquiprofesionales Tournament in Chinchiná, where they lost in the duel for the title by the slightest difference against Camino al Fútbol but gained experience and learning.

“THEY COMPETED IN A GREAT WAY”

Sebastián Bedoya, technical director of the Chiqui Matecañas, highlighted what was done by his team. «In the first round we had a group of five teams, the first two qualified. In the semifinal we classified as second and in the final we played against Camino al Fútbol where we played a good game, we lost 1-0 in the final, we did a good job where the boys competed in a very good way.

THEY GROW IN THE PROCESS

«We had a fierce and very even final and that was the function of being able to compete. Participating during Holy Week was very good, in the semifinal we won 4-0, the accompaniment of the parents was spectacular where it was shared and very happy, “added the Pereiran strategist.

“WE LEARNED A LOT OF THINGS”

Juan Manuel Jiménez Bueno, captain of Deportivo Pereira, gave his opinion about this experience in Chinchiná. «The truth is that the experience we had was very good, we learned many things, the tournament seems to me to be quite demanding and I am very happy with what we have done and how far we have come. It’s a pity we didn’t win the final but we were satisfied with second place”.

See also  Actions of the Prefecture of Chimborazo in Alausí, are constant

DEPORTIVO PEREIRA PLAYERS

Juan Sebastian Florez

Pablo Castellanos

Santiago Velez

Diego Castaneda

samuel amaya

Juan Jose Jimenez

Tomas Sanchez

Samuel Galeano

simon martinez

Nicholas Martinez

matthew polanco

John Londono

Juan Felipe Montoya

samuel echeverri

santiago echeverri

Jerome Valencia

Camilo Florez

