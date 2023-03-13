In the village known as Estación Neira, the Fortul – La Primavera – La Esmeralda road route, the body of a man was found in the afternoon of Sunday, March 12.

The victim of this violent death was identified by his relatives as Emmanuel Fonseca, who was a resident of the Caranal (Fortul) town.

The body, which presented several gunshot wounds, was transferred by funeral home personnel to the morgue, where it will be subjected to the rigorous judicial protocols and later delivered to their relatives.

For now it is unknown if he had threats or if he was facing any other situation.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

