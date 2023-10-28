They intended to invite FARC dissidents to install the electoral process on October 29 in Popayán – news

Petro disavowed, via X, alleged assistance from the FARC alias Mordisco; attorney, registrar and National Electoral Council spoke out on the matter.

It would be the only thing that would be missing for the long-suffering Cauca, a victim of the guerrilla for years, if the FARC negotiators alias Mordisco were “invited” to its capital, Popayán, to establish the democratic day of October 29.

A press release from the Government’s Dialogue Table and the FARC dissidents, about ‘accompanying’ with all its members, the opening of the electoral process from Popayán, set off alarm bells. At this table, the chief negotiator on the part of the Government is Camilo González Posso from Payan, which is why such an invitation to his own house draws attention.

Given this nonsense, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, spoke out, describing as a flagrant ignorance of the Constitution and the sovereignty of the State, the announcement made by the Dialogue Table between the Government and the FARC dissidents regarding accompany, with its members, the opening of the electoral process from Popayán.

For the head of the Public Ministry, the opening of an election day is a manifestation of legality and institutionality, and the presence of leaders in the negotiation process sends a contrary and confusing message that generates fear and uncertainty among voters, especially in a department like the Cauca. She asked the Government and the electoral authorities to respect the Constitution and the sovereign State.

It will no longer be Popayán

Precisely, the electoral authorities issued a joint statement, in which they stated: “On the occasion of press release 001 of the Peace Dialogue Table, between the national Government and the Central General Staff of the FARC, the national registrar of Civil Status , Alexander Vega Rocha and the president of the National Electoral Council, Alfonso Campo, affirm that it is not true that the Electoral Organization has invited them to the installation of the territorial elections this Sunday, October 29.

The electoral authority, together with the Government of Cauca and the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, had scheduled the event in the company of the International Electoral Observation Missions accredited in the country, civil, military and police authorities for the opening of the elections for territorial authorities and installation of the Unified Command Post (PMU) in the department of Cauca.

“The national registrar of Civil Status and the president of the National Electoral Council will hold these elections from another place in the national territory and not in the city of Popayán, as had been announced.”

Petro disavowed invitation

Still abroad and through his account on X, President Gustavo Petro Urrego wrote: “Neither the Peace Commissioner nor the national government have given any authorization for the Emc to participate in opening events for the electoral process in any part of the country.”

Share this: Facebook

X

