They make recommendations for dry season

The departmental government made a call for the rational use of water, for planting and other actions to prevent forest fires, as keys to combat the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon.

Before the arrival of the “El Niño” phenomenon, the departmental authorities demanded from the community the implementation of actions that contribute to mitigate and combat the effects of the “El Niño” phenomenon in the department.

Through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the departmental government seeks to make the community aware of not wasting water and conserving it.

In this sense, said Nasly Fernanda Vidales, Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Valley, said that “the approaching phenomenon, which is basically a drought, demands small actions to achieve big changes, among them is saving water, not waste it because with the drought it tends to decrease the water flow and the aqueducts may be affected”.

The official recommended maintaining tree planting days and not throwing elements that could cause forest fires in important areas and carry out strategies for the conservation of water resources.

These measures will help counteract the effects of climate change explained the official.

That is why he recommended Vallecauans to take family outings, not to leave waste on the banks of the rivers.

“In this way we can guarantee water during the drought, we need each one of us to contribute with actions that allow us to mitigate the consequences. Let’s remember that water is life and that it is everyone’s commitment to guarantee that we have water for human supply and consumption,” the official pointed out.

Heatstroke

On the other hand, the departmental government also called on the people of Valle del Cauca to take care of the heat stroke that the region is facing these days and avoid exposure to the sun’s rays.

‘How hot!’ and ‘How embarrassing!’ are some of the expressions that are heard the most in the face of high temperatures and decreased rainfall in the department and the country.

This is why the Departmental Health Secretariat advises Valle del Cauca residents to take into account some recommendations to avoid effects on the health of people and pets.

The intense heat that is experienced is “a climatic phenomenon that seems to predict the start of the El Niño Phenomenon, we have very high temperatures that exceed 35 degrees Celsius and that can lead to heat strokes,” says the head of Health, María Cristina Lesmes, who asks citizens to protect their skin and stay hydrated.

“We must avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, these are not the hours to exercise or take our pets for a walk. We must avoid dark clothing, long sleeves, clothing that heats up; try to drink more water than usual and be very careful with the elderly, children and animals in the house, who should have more water available, “added the official.

Likewise, Lesmes clarified that “this is a phenomenon that will pass, but these days we must be extremely careful not to expose ourselves directly to the sun’s rays,” he reiterates.

With these tips that the Government of the Valley has been carrying out, it is sought to mitigate climate change and guarantee that there is enough water for human consumption in the face of the drought that is being faced.

The hydroclimatology experts reiterated that the mid-year dry season has already entered, which will be influenced by the presence of the “El Niño” phenomenon.

Environmental experts indicated that although it is a dry season, it is not ruled out that it could rain at some point.

