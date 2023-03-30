On the night of the recent Tuesday, a debate on the extension of the protected area of ​​the Sierra Nevada Natural Parkin 172,458 hectaresthrough the social network Twitter with the pre-candidates for Mayor of Valledupar Camilo Quiroz and Alain Jimenez.

During the discussion, Quiroz expressed that “We must activate judicial channels to try to repeal” Resolution 0136 of February of this year through which the Ministry of the Environment made the decision because, according to the lawyer, “violated democratic principles.”

The former official of the Ministry of Housing considered “arbitrary”” the way in which the current government incorporated these hectares, although the minister Susana Muhamad explained that there was coordination with the four indigenous peoples and the process comes from previous years.

Camilo Quiroz and Alaín Jiménez, pre-candidates for Mayor of Valledupar. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

LETTER TO THE MINISTER

On March 21, Quiroz sent a right of petition to Muhamad requesting information about meetings with landowners and farmers; if there was socialization with coffee growers and ranchers; what is the crash plan for tourism in the area, among other data.

“With that decision of yours, Madam Minister, a fierce confrontation is coming between the indigenous people and the inhabitants of the cities for water, for production and opportunities,” pointed out the mayoral candidate.

In the debate, he also mentioned that the landowners in El Mamón, Las Estrellas and other rural sectors “no one is going to give them a creditpractically those territories are not worth a peso, they are not worth anything, they have no commercial value”.

Lea: Historical! Valledupar, protected area of ​​the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Natural Park

“IT IS THE ABSOLUTE PROTECTION OF LIFE”

The opposite position is that of the also candidate for the position of mayor by the Historical Pact, Alain Jimenez Fadul, who during the two hours of debate He was in favor of Minambiente’s decision.

“The fundamental effect of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta reserve area is the protection of life, it is to be consistent with the UNESCO declaration, around 1979, when it said that the Sierra is one of the largest reserves of the planet’s biosphere said the doctor by profession.

“Also be consistent with the decree 1500 of 2018 that has to do with the ‘black line’ that protects the traditions and worldview of the four peoples that inhabit the Sierrais to be consistent with the POMCA of the Guatapurí river and the survival of fauna and flora…”, added.

Jiménez recalled that the inhabitants of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena They receive water from the rivers that descend from the Sierra. Therefore, in the words of the aforementioned politician, “The resolution is consistent with the protection of these strategic watersheds.”

Listen to the full discussion here:

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista