We saw them coming from afar. Both the victory of the Kings in Portland and their qualification in the play-offs, which took shape very early in the season. But it’s still an event, now official: Sacramento, a franchise whose only constancy resided in mediocrity, will not see its journey end at the same time as the regular season for the first time since 2006 and the non- renewal of the last coach to have made this team shine, Rick Adelman.