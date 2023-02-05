They prosecute 4 police officers who would have been witnesses in crimes

After assessing the probative material presented by a prosecutor from the Bogotá Section, a guarantee control judge prosecuted four members of the National Police, attached to the CAI Caldas in Kennedy, south west of the country’s capital.

They are the mayor Óscar Javier Vanegas and the patrolmen Walder Antonio Orjuela Morales, Johan Manuel Hernández Gordillo, Jairo Alexander Pineda López, who are being investigated because, apparently, they allowed the sale of narcotic drugs in bars and businesses in the María Paz neighborhood of the town de Kennedy located in the southwest of Bogotá

Judicial police work, among which the interception of communications stands out, exposed the uniformed CAI who would be in charge of collecting the large sums of money imposed by the leaders of the criminal organizations and which were collected in public establishments, bars and informal vendors.

The investigation reveals that they omitted their duties regarding the control of the sale of adulterated liquor, allowed child prostitution and demanded money from criminals involved in thefts; Many of these would be members of organizations such as the so-called Tren de Aragua.

The capture operations of the mayor Óscar Javier Vanegas and the patrolmen Orjuela Morales, Hernández Gordillo and Pineda López were carried out in the country’s capital. The four people were charged with the crime of bribery.

A guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in a prison on Molina Salas and Hernández Gordillo, who did not agree to the charges. For their part, Óscar Javier Vanegas and Pineda López accepted their responsibility and were placed under house arrest.