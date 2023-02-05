Home Sports hits a fan with a ball, goes to apologize – Corriere TV
hits a fan with a ball, goes to apologize – Corriere TV

hits a fan with a ball, goes to apologize – Corriere TV

Napoli striker Victor Osimhenprotagonist of a very curious episode in the pre-match of Spezia-Naples, the advance of Sunday. During the heating the Nigerian center forward of the Neapolitans kicks towards the goal and realizes, however, that the ball goes to hitting a female fan sitting in Curva Piscina.
He realizes it almost immediately and decides to be accompanied by a steward to apologize to the woman. The gesture is appreciated by the supporter from La Spezia and also the applause in Curva (continue reading here)

February 5, 2023 – Updated February 5, 2023, 7:58 pm

