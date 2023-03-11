Home News They register tremor in Cesar: Did you feel it?
They register tremor in Cesar: Did you feel it?

According to the Colombian Geological Service, in the early hours of this Saturday March 11th a tremor was registered in the department of Cesar.

According to the bulletin, the epicenter was the municipality of Pailitas and the event was recorded on the 3:51 in the morning. Although the magnitude was not that high (3.5), the inhabitants expressed their fear through social networks.

In the same morning, but at 12:12, an earthquake occurred in The Table of the Saintsin Santander.

It is worth mentioning that on the morning of Friday, March 10, there was an earthquake in Santander de 5.9 magnitudefor which it was felt in several territories, including Cesar and Bogotá.

