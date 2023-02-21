In the development of a coordinated operation between the Colombian Navy, the National Police and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the release of a 17-year-old boy who had been held against his will in Buenaventura – Valle del Cauca.

At the time of receiving the complaint from his parents, troops from the Buenaventura Military Gaula, Police Gaula and personnel from the Technical Investigation Corps – CTI, acted within the framework of the Intervention Plan in the Special District of Buenaventura, activated the padlock plan and they began the search for the minor who had been forced by armed men to board a taxi in commune seven of this District.

Thanks to the pressure exerted by the Public Force, in less than two hours the young man was released, for whom the criminals demanded 200 million pesos in exchange for his release.

The minor was reunited with his family, who appreciated the rapid action of the Public Force.

“The Colombian Navy will continue to carry out military operations against crimes that threaten personal liberty, while inviting the community to denounce it through hotline 147,” the authorities said.