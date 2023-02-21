Home Sports Blandine Pont at the Judo Worlds with the French team
Blandine Pont at the Judo Worlds with the French team

by admin
This Monday, the selection committee of the French Judo Federation awarded the ninth and last starting place among women for the Worlds in Doha (May 7-14): Blandine Pont was selected in -48 kg (Shirine Boukli l ‘was already). “Blandine won the Paris Grand Slam (4 February) and repeated his performance twelve days later (last Thursday) in Tel Aviv »justified Frédérique Jossinet, president of the selection committee.

“At the top level, it is important to chain performances”added the vice-president in charge of the high level. “In the current group, she is the only one not to have participated in the Worlds, with a view to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, we must give her experience in the biggest competitions”said Jossinet.

Winner in Tel Aviv last Friday, Margaux Pinot will be a reservist (-70 kg), like Madeleine Malonga (-78 kg), second in Israel on Saturday – the holders being Marie-Eve Gahié and Audrey Tcheuméo. Pinot was selected for the mixed team event on May 14, as well as Priscilla Gneto (-52 kg) and Coralye Hayme (+78 kg). The men’s selection will be finalized after the Taschkent Grand Slam (March 3-5). Ak.C.

