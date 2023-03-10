Home News They report a new day without homicides on a national scale – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They report a new day without homicides on a national scale – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
They report a new day without homicides on a national scale – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The Police reported through social networks that Thursday, March 9, ended without registering homicides throughout the national territory, recording four consecutive days without deaths due to violence so far in March.

According to the authorities, the downward trend in deaths due to violence continues, an achievement attributed to the Territorial Control Plan implemented by the Police and the Armed Forces.

They also highlighted that the PCT strategy implemented during the emergency regime, which is close to completing a year of validity at the end of this month, has managed to capture more than 65,000 gang members throughout the Salvadoran territory.

The dismantling of gangs in strategic areas increased in effectiveness with the implementation of phase 5 of the PCT, which was called “Extraction.”

See also  Sport, culture and art: this is how the new Salsa barracks in Treviso will be, works from 2023

You may also like

Poverty report by the welfare association: Poverty in...

Kindu: voter cards are already deteriorating before the...

Sergio Luis and Gilberto Daza released a video...

In Lääne County, you can go on the...

Yes, there is national production of medicines

Obligation to state the weight and number of...

New pedestrian bridge in the indigenous area of...

Pilot project: Free period products in public facilities...

“Only those who want good for the people...

Linda Caicedo begins to write her story at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy