The Police reported through social networks that Thursday, March 9, ended without registering homicides throughout the national territory, recording four consecutive days without deaths due to violence so far in March.

According to the authorities, the downward trend in deaths due to violence continues, an achievement attributed to the Territorial Control Plan implemented by the Police and the Armed Forces.

They also highlighted that the PCT strategy implemented during the emergency regime, which is close to completing a year of validity at the end of this month, has managed to capture more than 65,000 gang members throughout the Salvadoran territory.

The dismantling of gangs in strategic areas increased in effectiveness with the implementation of phase 5 of the PCT, which was called “Extraction.”