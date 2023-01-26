They know each other new details about the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, found lifeless last Sunday, January 22. Evidence and a video would incriminate her ex-boyfriend, the main suspect.

The authorities revealed details of the ongoing investigation into the case of the crime of the 23-year-old girl, who has shocked the country, which would have been hanged to death.

According to preliminary information, the main suspect, John Poulos, allegedly he would have beaten and violated Valentina to later end her life by hanging her with a rope and then would have disposed of her body.

The crime would have been executed on Sunday morning, being recorded on a video, where sThe subject is shown leaving the building with a supermarket cart in which he was carrying a suitcase, covering what would be his head with a blanket, the same in which the victim was found.

Based on what is known so far, Valentina was with the aforementioned until Sunday and was not seen again until it was found in the aforementioned suitcase, inside a garbage container.

Thus, the authorities when looking for the subject, she had already fled to Panama bound for Istanbulso he was captured by the Panamanian authorities at the main airport.

Poulos pointed out, at first, that he fled because his life was in danger, since, according to him, Valentina’s murder would have been perpetrated by the extinct Medellín cartelin conjunction with the Sinaloa cartel, with which he allegedly had ties.

Nevertheless, the video and the suitcase were key pieces to determine his presumed guilt.

Video of John Poulos carrying the suitcase in which the lifeless body of Valentina Tres Palacios would go Scary! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/3jbfgy7bhp — Mabel Gasca (@mabelgasca) January 26, 2023

The case

The autopsy of the corpse of the deejay showed that the body had marks of struggle, blows and strangulationwhich caused the death.

Likewise, in the reconstruction of the events based on the testimonies and the chronology of Valentina’s last moments, she, apparently, was going to marry John Poulos, so that On Friday, January 20, they moved into an apartment in Bogotá.

In that order of ideas, Valentina had called her friends on Saturday and would have given them a tour of the house, where it would have been possible to see the suitcase that coincides with the characteristics of the one that Poulos was carrying.

It should be noted that the same weekend the couple went out to party and was recorded in videos that the woman uploaded to their networks.

What happened to the alleged culprit?

The alleged culprit was deported to Colombiawhere he will be made available to the Prosecutor’s Office and could be charged with the crime of homicide.

The man was seized by the National Police and purple handcuffs were put on himas a symbol of justice in favor of women.

At the same time, the Prosecutor’s Office has a video in its possession in which supposedly another male figure could be appreciated, who is believed to be the co-perpetrator of the crime.

These are the handcuffs with which John Poulos was captured upon arrival in Colombia 🇨🇴.

colored handcuffs #purple that represent justice in favor of women.

A global demonstration of police action.

🚔 We pursue crime regardless of borders. 🗺️@ClaudiaLopez pic.twitter.com/z8bvk37Mb1 – Bogota Metropolitan Police (@PoliciaBogota) January 26, 2023

Photo: Facebook Valentina

