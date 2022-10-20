Home News They rob two twenty-year-old Castellani and attack the carabinieri: they have to serve 5 years
News

They rob two twenty-year-old Castellani and attack the carabinieri: they have to serve 5 years

by admin
They rob two twenty-year-old Castellani and attack the carabinieri: they have to serve 5 years

Two brothers aged 19 and 21, both unemployed and with citizenship income, were arrested this morning for a sentence of 3 years and 2 months and 2 years and 18 days respectively. The offenses are aggravated robbery, resistance to a public official and personal injury in competition. The Carabinieri of Castelfranco have executed the prison orders issued by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The two, on Halloween night 2020, in via Borgo Treviso, had brandished a bottle and kicked and punched two twenty-year-old Castellani workers, from whom they stole a jacket and a backpack. The two brothers also attacked the military patrol of the Arma. The kidnapped youths had suffered head trauma and injuries, for about ten days of prognosis. The jacket and backpack robbed from the offended parties were found by the carabinieri and returned to their legitimate owners. The 19-year-old and the 21-year-old were taken to the Santa Bona prison in Treviso this morning.

See also  In Bibione the lighthouse reopens after the fire, the mayor reassures tourists: "Constant monitoring"

You may also like

Ivrea, meeting of families in piazza Ottinetti in...

Political polls: Brothers of Italy and M5S are...

The rising momentum of the epidemic in Guangzhou...

Pick up the “Carrefour bio” rice cakes: they...

In Fvg, new cases were down by 6.1...

The latest news from the US media: Xi...

A mini plant for athletics, Levorato testimonial in...

Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform-Continuously Writing a New...

Coronavirus today, in Italy 40,563 new cases (-11.25%...

There are multiple opinions on whether the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy