Two brothers aged 19 and 21, both unemployed and with citizenship income, were arrested this morning for a sentence of 3 years and 2 months and 2 years and 18 days respectively. The offenses are aggravated robbery, resistance to a public official and personal injury in competition. The Carabinieri of Castelfranco have executed the prison orders issued by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The two, on Halloween night 2020, in via Borgo Treviso, had brandished a bottle and kicked and punched two twenty-year-old Castellani workers, from whom they stole a jacket and a backpack. The two brothers also attacked the military patrol of the Arma. The kidnapped youths had suffered head trauma and injuries, for about ten days of prognosis. The jacket and backpack robbed from the offended parties were found by the carabinieri and returned to their legitimate owners. The 19-year-old and the 21-year-old were taken to the Santa Bona prison in Treviso this morning.