Home News They seek to restore 1.5 million hectares of ethnic and peasant communities
News

They seek to restore 1.5 million hectares of ethnic and peasant communities

by admin

The National Government, through the Land Restitution Unit (URT), promotes before judges and magistrates the restitution of more than 1.5 million hectares in favor of ethnic communities (indigenous, black, Afro-descendants, Raizales and Palenqueras) and peasant populations.

In this sense, the URT indicated that, of the 1,515,298 hectares requested in restitution, 1,495,888 hectares correspond to processes in favor of ethnic communities and the remaining 19,410 hectares are being requested on an individual route for the benefit of peasant communities.

The figures, highlighted by the General Director of the URT, Giovani Yule, are part of a balance on the management of the Unit during the course of the Government of President Gustavo Petro. The official stressed that the results achieved demonstrate the commitment that this government has with the victims of violence.

Likewise, the entity highlighted that during the course of the Government, 1,158 lawsuits have been presented to the judges and magistrates designated to analyze cases of dispossession and/or forced abandonment of land.

With the work carried out, they seek to restore the rights over their properties to 6,226 people who seek to recover their properties on an individual route and 24,016 families belonging to ethnic communities who demand the restoration of their territorial rights.

See also  Ivrea. The two giants of Igor Mitoraj arrive in piazza Ottinetti

You may also like

Cold air affects most parts of southern China...

Colombia to the final phase of the Sub-20:...

Edict 2nd. notice Luis Felipe Gómez Blanco

Jiangsu pays close attention to the employment needs...

From Valledupar Ombudsman delivered a report on child...

Colombia will launch online civil registration and facial...

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather...

Frontera Energy provided 530 school kits for Orocué...

This Saturday, January 28, there is a national...

In view of the return peak after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy