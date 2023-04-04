Holy Week has become a benchmark for connection with faith and family rest. It is under this premise that, during the next few days, Bogotá will receive multiple tourists with various alternatives for all tastes. El Nuevo Siglo spoke with the District Tourism Institute (IDT) about the plans and other activities that will be carried out.

According to the air reservations made between March 31, 2022 and March 12, 2023, the Tourism Observatory estimated that Bogotá could receive approximately more than 100,000 passengers, of which 40.1% are of national origin and the 59.9% of international origin.

In this sense, the IDT offers to carry out free tourist tours of the churches, historical, architectural and cultural heritage, with the aim of promoting the tourist offer and encouraging movement within the city at Easter.

religious tourism

Religious Tourism is one of the segments of the tourism market that registers one of the greatest dynamics worldwide and whose main destinations are sacred places represented in devotional and pilgrimage sites.

Bogotá is a cosmopolitan city, a situation that gives rise to diversity of religious currents, however, the Catholic heritage of more than 500 years in the city, make the temples and attractions associated with Catholicism become the main destinations to exercise this segment tourist, given its patrimonial, historical and cultural characteristics.

For this, the IDT has made available to visitors, residents and tourists the Colonial Tour of the Churches that begins at 10:00 am, every day of the month of April. The starting point will be from the Temple to the Libertador, located in the Parque de los Periodistas. On this tour, visitors will learn curious facts about Bogota’s history.

In the tours, what is related to the construction of the Church of San Francisco that survived the Bogotazo is recounted; the burial in the Church of Veracruz of Antonio Baraya, José María Carbonell, Jorge Tadeo Lozano and many other martyrs who were executed during the time of independence by Juan Sámano and Pablo Morillo; and the admiration of the Franciscan Third Order Church, considered one of the most precious jewels of colonial architecture of a religious nature in Bogotá.

Tour of the Historic Center of La Candelaria

The second permanent tour that IDT has is the Tour of the Historic Center of La Candelaria in which you can appreciate a large part of the cultural, historical and architectural heritage of the city center, the visitor will notice the transformation that Bogotá has had with the passage of time. weather.

It starts every day, in English at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and in Spanish from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The tours are free and are available consecutively at the Temple of the Liberator located in the Parque de los Periodistas. In addition, it will have the guide of tourism professionals who will accompany groups of a maximum of 20 people. Those interested must register in advance through the information channels provided, such as the telephone hotline and / or WhatsApp +573204881022 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Tourist Information Points (PIT)

The Tourist Information Network has 5 five information points located in strategic places in Bogotá such as air terminals, land terminals and areas of tourist interest that will be open to the public throughout the Greater Week.

Therefore, the Monserrate PIT is located on top of the Monserrate hill near the Sanctuary of the Fallen Lord of Monserrate, the Temple of the Liberator PIT is located in the Gabriel García Márquez Journalists Park, on Carrera 3 with Avenida Jiménez, on the Environmental Axis and the PIT Terminal Salitre is located in Module 5 Local 127.

Likewise, the El Dorado International Airport PIT is located on the second floor in the information area and the International PIT Center is located at Carrera 10 # 26 – 19 Local 12.

Gastronomic offer

Regarding the gastronomic offer that Bogotá has for visitors, tourists and residents, the 7 squares where traditional chefs and cooks prepare the most exquisite flavors of the typical dishes of Colombian cuisine stand out.

These are Plaza de Fontibón, La Concordia, 12 de Octubre, 20 de Julio, Perseverancia, 7 de Agosto and Samper Mendoza square, famous for being the epicenter of aromatic, medicinal and esoteric herbs in the country.

Bogota, city for families

Bogotá has become a tourist destination for families due to amusement parks such as Mundo Aventura, Salitre Mágico and Multiparque, which are options for fun for adults and children.

In this sense, the Sabana de Bogotá has established itself as one of the most popular regions of Colombia due to its variety of activities. One of its main commercial and emblematic destinations is Fontanar Shopping Center, which, for this Easter season, has announced the opening of two attractions.

Inspired by the time of the pharaohs and hieroglyphics, “Egyptian Journey” is an attraction that represents a journey into the culture of Egypt. In this, girls and boys who are between 90 cm and 110 cm tall, will be able to enter a magical and exciting environment in which, in addition to enjoying a sandbox, ball pools, slides, among other activities, they will be able to stimulate their imagination and live an educational afternoon that allows them to make a first approach to the culture of this country.

Likewise, interactive centers such as Maloka and the wide range of museums make Bogotá a city with experiences for all ages. Similarly, for those seeking outdoor experiences, the urban parks in the city and its surroundings have a wide range of entertainment for families, such as Friday Nights at the Botanical Garden, which takes place on the last Friday of each month. with free admission.

Nature and well-being in the capital

The natural spaces of Bogotá such as wetlands, ancestral roads and national parks in its surroundings complement the visit to the city, as well as the birdwatching offer in places such as the road to Monserrate or the deer sighting plans, as well as reconnection experiences. with nature in the Chingaza National Natural Park.

Also, there is a wide range of rural tourism in towns such as Usme and Ciudad Bolívar.

Graffiti District Tour

A must stop in Bogotá is the Graffiti District. Here urban art has a special place and is manifested through lines and murals in the public space. A burst of color and shapes take over the city, the walls become canvases and the walls are filled with life in the capital of Colombia, in the town of Puente Aranda.

Bogota Plan

Plan Bogotá is a free sales and promotion tool for entrepreneurs in the tourism sector in Bogotá. It is the ideal platform for companies linked to the sector that may have an opportunity to grow their businesses.