They seize 25,000 doses of marijuana that they intended to sell in Neiva

The authorities carried out an operation that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana, the capture of one person, as well as the seizure of a vehicle.

Thanks to coordination between the Judicial Police, Intelligence and the traffic and transportation section of the Huila Police Department, it was possible to intercept a vehicle carrying 100 kilos of marijuana bound for the city of Neiva. The hallucinogen was hidden inside the car, which had been modified to carry the illegal cargo.

This important finding prevented approximately 25,000 doses of marijuana from reaching the streets of Neiva and being sold during the weekend, which marks the beginning of the San Pedro festivities.

In the development of the operation, a person involved in the transport of the drug was captured, who was made available to the competent judicial authorities, together with the narcotic and the seized vehicle.

captured for theft

In another judicial act presented in the last few hours in Pitalito, on 7th street with carrera 14b at the corner of the Los Guaduales neighborhood, the community denounced that subjects tore up a regulatory stop sign, installed at that intersection in the urban area of ​​Valle de Laboyos.

They immediately contacted the quadrant patrol, which went to the site, managing to capture alias ‘Plinplin’, who was carrying the traffic sign.

Alias ​​’Plinplin’ was placed at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor on duty, as allegedly responsible for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.

Authorities announced that for the start of the sampedrinas festivities in Huila, they will carry out constant operations throughout the department to guarantee the safety of citizens.