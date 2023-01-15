Home News They send a special commission from the Icbf to Guaviare
News

by admin
President Gustavo Petro ordered the dispatch of a special commission from the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) and the Presidency of the Republic, in order to address complaints of sexual violence against minors in the department of Guaviare, and affirmed that all pertinent investigations must be carried out to find those responsible.

The announcement was made by the Head of State, through his Twitter account, in which he emphatically states:

“I have asked that a commission from the ICBF and the Presidency immediately go to Guaviare and attend to the complaints of violations of minors. This horror has been fueled by impunity for years. All investigations will be initiated, even for the omission of officials.”

In this sense, the Icbf indicated, through a statement, that said Commission will have the task of carrying out “days to search for and identify children and adolescents who are victims of sexual violence, consumption of psychoactive substances, long stay on the streets, among other violations, particularly in the childhood of the Nukak and Jiw communities”.

In this regard, the General Director of the Icbf, Concepción Baracaldo, stated that “it is reprehensible and painful that this type of situation that affects and threatens the life and integrity of children occurs, from the National Government we will spare no effort so that the sexual violence does not continue to end the dreams of the most sacred thing we have, our girls and boys.

Finally, the ICBF announces that it will seek to work promptly with the Department for the Regions and with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to clarify the events that occurred in Guaviare.

Comments

