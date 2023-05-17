Home » They sue the national and departmental governments for negligence in the construction of a bridge over the Iró river
They sue the national and departmental governments for negligence in the construction of a bridge over the Iró river

They sue the national and departmental governments for negligence in the construction of a bridge over the Iró river

Taken from Platinum Stereo Chocó.

The Contentious Administrative Court of Chocó admitted the lawsuit (Popular Action) presented by the municipal representative of Nóvita Ernesto Mosquera against the national and departmental governments, the Risk Management Unit, Ministry of Transportation.

The action is aimed at protecting the collective rights of the inhabitants of Nóvita, Condoto and Río Iró.

The immediate repair of the La Encharcazón bridge is requested to avoid a tragedy because as vehicles and people have continued to pass through the bridge, the damaged metal structure is about to collapse completely, since the tree that supports it has been giving way .

On April 15, a month and two days ago, the serious failure occurred in said bridge.

The inhabitants of the San Juan area do not understand why Governor Ariel Palacios has not gone to the place to see first-hand the problems that affect the community due to the poor condition of the bridge.

This lawsuit also requests the construction of bridges specifically over the Iró and Condoto Rivers, as well as maintenance and repair of the Istmina bridge.

It is expected that in a few days the pronouncement of the Chocó Administrative Court will be known because it is a situation of general risk, which if not attended to urgently could present a tragedy with the irreparable loss of human life.

