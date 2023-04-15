TRANSIT.-

In the last hours in Riobamba, traffic accidents have been reported that have left people injured and extensive material damage. Two of these accidents involve people who were mobilizing on motorcycles. One of the drivers threatened to kill a taxi driver.

The material damages in the traffic accident in the Terrestrial Terminal sector were evident. There were injured people. (Citizen courtesy photo)

Two serious traffic accidents in Riobamba generated fear and uneasiness among citizens, since in one of the events, an affected citizen of Venezuelan nationality threatened to kill a taxi driver.

The first road incident occurred on Wednesday night at the intersection of La Prensa and Canónigo Ramos avenues, a sector of the Riobamba Bus Terminal, where the collision between a taxi and a motorcycle carrying three people caused a scare among the passers-by, since they heard that the motorcycle driver threatened to kill the driver of the taxi that was driving, apparently in a preferential direction, while the affected person was driving on the secondary road and did not give way; however, the Civil Traffic Agents of the locality, based on their expertise, will deliver to the competent authority to determine responsibilities.

Hours passed and around noon yesterday, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the intersection of Puruhá street and Celso Rodríguez avenue, an urban service bus collided with a motorcycle, on which also, apparently, three citizens were injured. , the same ones who were taken to a health home. “People who drive motorcycles and foreigners, must respect traffic regulations, otherwise this will continue to be the end, that is, crashes throughout the city,” said Lorena Bravo, a merchant. (25)