OAS supports Lasso’s decision

Washington (United States), December 19, 2022.- The President, Guillermo Lasso, held a protocol meeting with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, where later, the President presented, before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), Ecuador’s work to strengthen democracy, actions for the development of the country, security, among other topics. Photo: Bolívar Parra / Presidency of Ecuador.

Ecuador defended this Wednesday before the permanent council of the Organization of American States (OAS) the decision of the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lassoto decree the dissolution of the National Assembly and call early general elections in the midst of a political trial against him.

“This is a democratic decision, not only because it is constitutional, but because it returns to the Ecuadorian people the power to decide their future in the next elections,” said Ecuador’s alternate representative to the OAS, Marco Vicente Ponce.

In a regular session in which various topics of the day were discussed, the Ecuadorian representative asked to take the floor to read a statement from the Presidency of his country in which he stated that “this is the best possible decision” and that it opens “the way to recover hope, tranquility” and allows the Government “to focus all its efforts on meeting the needs of Ecuadorian families.”

In a message to the nation, the conservative Lasso decreed this Wednesday, in the midst of the political trial against him, to dissolve the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, and to call early general elections, so that he will govern by decree until his successor assumes office. post.

Lasso announced this dissolution through the legal mechanism called “cross death” due to the “serious internal and political commotion” in the country, after appearing before the Assembly on Tuesday to make his defense statement against the accusation made by the opposition for an alleged crime of embezzlement (embezzlement).

The representative of Ecuador, Mauricio Montalvo Samaniego, did not participate in today’s session of the OAS, but rather the alternate representative.

On December 7, the representative of Peru to the OAS, Harold Forsyth, resigned his position “for moral and professional reasons” before the decision of the president of his country, Pedro Castillo, to dissolve Congress and convene a national emergency government. , in a crisis that led to the arrest of the president. EFE

