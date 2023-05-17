The arrival of the Miter Train to Retiro was postponed due to the continuation of the works

He Miter Railway, which connects the City of Buenos Aires with the north and northwest of the province of Buenos Aires, will continue with its limited service until at least mid-June. According to company sources, the completion of the mega work of the Retiro train terminal was postponed as a result of “several reasons that have to do with the fine-tuning of all systems.” They ruled out that the delay is due to conflicts with the contractor.

About 60 million users of the Miter branch train they must continue waiting for completion of the work at the terminal in the Retiro neighborhood of Buenos Aires for at least one more month. From the Ministry of Transport of the Nation they indicated that there are delays but that never before, in more than 100 years, had a work of this magnitude been carried out.

Since mid-January, the Miter Railway has limited services. The three branches that provide services between the José León Suárez and Tres de Febrero stations and between Tigre and Belgrano C; and the service that connects Retiro with Tigre works from the head of the northern zone to Belgrano R.

in dialogue with PROFILE sources close to the company Argentine Trains Infrastructure They explained that “tests are being carried out on the electrical system, bumpers and signage”. And he added that “any climatic inconvenience or delay in the acquisition of inputs can delay the work a little more.”

From the company they stressed that “it has been 103 years since a megaobra how are you doing. Many governments promised the investment, but it was never done”. This comprehensive renovation of entrance routes and signs were built in 1915, without comprehensive conditioning since its creation.

This lack of works was responsible for 70% of the delays on the line -as a consequence of the poor condition of the rail grid- as well as for the cancellations or the temporary delay that this branch suffered between 5 and 15 minutes to enter to the Retiro terminal, assured from Argentine Trains.

Since January, improvements have been made to the track infrastructure components and the adequacy of the surface to place the new laying. To the date, Different tests are being carried out on safety, bumpers and with trains on the rails.

When asked if the delays correspond to a delay with the contractor from Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura they denied that this was the cause and emphasized that the main drawback of the delay has to do with the weather factor and the development of the works, especially in security matter.

The work

Throughout these months, the total replacement of all the components of the track grid, signals, wiring, track devices, power supply system and bumpers was carried out. In the first stage routes andes 5 to 8 Second stage, routes 1 to 4.

From the company they anticipated that this megaobra it will eliminate delays, rescheduling and cancellations caused by old tracks and signals, it will increase the frequency between trains reducing the waiting time between formations. In addition, it promises to reduce noise pollution and train movement.

