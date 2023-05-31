They were generous to their parents, stingy to the poor. What can Matovič or Kollár brag about the most before the elections?

The former coalition can brag the most about helping families before the elections.

She also added to pensioners, but less and it was mainly one-time assistance. In the case of families, it was a permanent increase.

The government helped the poorest the least.

When the former coalition was deciding on money to help with high inflation last year, Slovakia was divided. One group of people liked that the state was finally starting to help families as well.

Another argued that this was not a good way to encourage births and that parents needed something else – flexibility and better conditions for mothers who wanted to work, such as accessible nursery schools.

Others thought that help should be given mainly to pensioners or the most vulnerable social groups.

Politicians finally sided with the families. Those with school-age children clearly received the most. The government added less and later to seniors than they needed. An important difference is also the fact that the increase in aid for families is permanent, while aid to seniors is – apart from the valorization of pensions – one-time.

And the people who need help from the government the most, because they have the lowest incomes, fared the worst.

We have compiled a large overview of the measures that the leaders of the former coalition can boast of before the elections.

The most will cost “200 euros per child”

“We want to introduce two hundred euros per child, for every one month,” is how the then Minister of Finance and Chairman of OĽaNO Igor Matovič launched his family package in May 2021, which he brags about on billboards today.

First, every family received last June