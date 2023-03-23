The Government of Cesar informed through its social networks that the project that seeks the construction of a Food Collection Center in the municipality of Rio de Oro.

With this, the departmental administration bets on the reduction of highs prices of the products of the basic family basket.

“Today the construction of the Food Collection Center for the municipality of Río de Oro was approved, which will be a point that will allow us to lower the prices of basic family basket”, wrote the territorial entity in the publication.

Today the construction of the Food Collection Center for the municipality of Río de Oro was approved, which will be a point that will allow us to lower the prices of the basic food basket for families. pic.twitter.com/uCuVBtSdrp – Government of Cesar (@GobdelCesar) March 23, 2023

The function of the Collection Center will be to store food from small producers to avoid shortages in the municipality and thus prevent products from rising in price in times of low supply.