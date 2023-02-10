Home News They will compete in the Half Marathon of the Sea
They will compete in the Half Marathon of the Sea

Julian Andres Santa

Esteban Nieto, Lina García and Jacobo Taan are the three athletes from Risaraldo who will represent the department and their club La Perla Runners de Pereira, in the Half Marathon of the Sea, an athletics event that will take place this weekend in Cartagena and will be attended by athletes from all over the country. This will be the third time that the club participates in this international event.

The Half Marathon of the Sea is a test that has been standing out in the sports calendar in recent years with great acceptance among athletes, proof of this is that for at least a couple of weeks registrations have been sold out.

La Perla Runners is an athletics club from Pereira, led by Jacobo Sandoval as its main coach, with training sessions on Mondays in the La Villa Olímpica sector and on Wednesdays and Fridays at night on the track of the Technological University of Pereira. Throughout the year its members will participate in different events on the national and international calendar, some with competitive objectives and others in a purely recreational way.

