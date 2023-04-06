Home News They will impute charges to the TikToker that threatened President Petro
The Attorney General’s Office reported that it will charge the person allegedly responsible for directing threats against President Gustavo Petro.

The Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, confirmed that it is Andrés Mauricio Herrera Chingate, who through one of his accounts on social networks spread the intimidation against the life and integrity of the president.

The Threat Group of the National Directorate Against Human Rights Violations carried out the investigation and managed to identify the person responsible. Mr. Herrera was summoned for questioning and accepted responsibility for the facts. In the coming days, he will be charged with the crime of threats against human rights defenders and public servants.

The Attorney General pointed out that the case was worked on quickly and effectively, following the request of President Petro. Barbosa Delgado reiterated the commitment of the Prosecutor’s Office to guarantee the safety of all citizens, especially those who hold public office.

The diligence will be carried out on the date established by the Judiciary. The case has generated great concern in Colombian society, since threats and political violence must be categorically rejected and eradicated in our country.

