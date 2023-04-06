Home News LYNX WHO SHOT HIS FRIEND WAS RECEIVED VIRTUALLY RA’E « Noticias cde
News

LYNX WHO SHOT HIS FRIEND WAS RECEIVED VIRTUALLY RA’E « Noticias cde

by admin
LYNX WHO SHOT HIS FRIEND WAS RECEIVED VIRTUALLY RA’E « Noticias cde

CAAGUAZÚ (Special Envoy) The Lince Group agent who shot a friend underwent his police training virtually during the pandemic, they confirmed.

According to National Police records, the young man who fired a shot at his friend graduated from the group that held virtual classes.

The head of the Lince Group, Commissioner Gustavo Ruiz Díaz, indicated that the assistant petty officer Marcos Abel Aguilera Dávalos did not train in person as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have to consider that the barracks life in the training of police personnel helps a lot, many times what one has earned with sacrifice is highly valued and manifests it in their conduct,” he said.

He said in contact with Radio Monumental that they do not have reports of irregular situations by the agent within the police ranks.

“Within the barracks life, one is always disciplined, but he goes back to that area where he grew up and meets another ex-comrade and well, it seems that he adapts to the reality of that moment,” said the police authority, trying to explain what happened. .

The event occurred in Caaguazú, where Aguilera was a member of a group of friends in front of a winery. At one point he is seen going to his vehicle, from which he extracted his firearm and fired a shot at one of those present.

Juan Gabriel Denis Frutos, 24, was sent to a care center in the area where he was admitted.

See also  Colombia plays on two sides: Morocco and the Polisario

comment

comment

You may also like

Top 10 monster books for kids

Itaipu Tourist Complex will remain open during Holy...

Holy Thursday, a tradition of love

Contribution to Barracella companies in active service: applications...

They will impute charges to the TikToker that...

Chinese female college student kidnapped and killed in...

Deutsche Bank and derivatives: an old story

“Semana Santa” new song by Marcelo Gabriel that...

This is how they would mobilize production and...

Nuremberg | Supporters fight each other after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy