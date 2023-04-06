CAAGUAZÚ (Special Envoy) The Lince Group agent who shot a friend underwent his police training virtually during the pandemic, they confirmed.

According to National Police records, the young man who fired a shot at his friend graduated from the group that held virtual classes.

The head of the Lince Group, Commissioner Gustavo Ruiz Díaz, indicated that the assistant petty officer Marcos Abel Aguilera Dávalos did not train in person as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have to consider that the barracks life in the training of police personnel helps a lot, many times what one has earned with sacrifice is highly valued and manifests it in their conduct,” he said.

He said in contact with Radio Monumental that they do not have reports of irregular situations by the agent within the police ranks.

“Within the barracks life, one is always disciplined, but he goes back to that area where he grew up and meets another ex-comrade and well, it seems that he adapts to the reality of that moment,” said the police authority, trying to explain what happened. .

The event occurred in Caaguazú, where Aguilera was a member of a group of friends in front of a winery. At one point he is seen going to his vehicle, from which he extracted his firearm and fired a shot at one of those present.

Juan Gabriel Denis Frutos, 24, was sent to a care center in the area where he was admitted.

📍 Grupo Lince agent arrested for shooting a young man graduated virtually 🗣 “We have as a note that he is one of the graduates, in terms of his police training from the group that was not face-to-face, as a result of the pandemic”#AM1080 Use https://t.co/wuQs4jVxaC pic.twitter.com/zUitI6Cw1p — Monumental AM 1080 (@AM_1080) April 3, 2023

