Thieves even took the hosts in a Yopal chapel

The Diocese of Yopal rejected the criminal act that affected the San Juan Pablo ll Chapel, in Yopal, where subjects entered and stole two large ciboriums with Consecrated Hosts, 3 microphones, 1 virile from the Custody and its ciborium.

This sacrilege was repudiated by the casanareña catholic community, who implored that they return the stolen objects, especially the Consecrated Hosts.

The Diocese of Yopal infinitely thanks the community for notifying them if they come to see the Consecrated Hosts thrown away in the street, in the same way they appreciate the valuable information that can be provided to find the whereabouts of those responsible and the stolen items.

To provide any information you can go to the Episcopal Curia (Calle 8 #21-85), to the parish offices or you can contact the cell phone 312 535 6113.

Source: Diocese of Yopal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

