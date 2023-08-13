This is how HIV gets into the cell nucleus

The study showed that three host cell proteins are crucial for invasion. One of these proteins (Rab7) is located on the endosomal membrane, the second (VAP-A) on the nuclear membrane where invasion takes place, and the third (ORP3) links the first two proteins together. Interaction between the three proteins is required for successful invasion, so targeted blockage of one of these proteins could stop penetration into the cell nucleus. The researchers synthesized and tested molecules that disrupt the interaction between these proteins and observed that HIV replication did not occur in the presence of these molecules.

