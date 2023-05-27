This is how Sebastian Hoeneß wants to play

One victory is still missing: VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß wants to go there with his team on Saturday. We look at the expected starting eleven. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Julia Rahn

Don’t tense up, just look to yourself: VfB wants to make it clear that they will remain in the Bundesliga against TSG. There will be several changes in the starting eleven compared to the game against FSV Mainz 05.

Share this article

For Sebastian Hoeneß, the matter is clear. The coach of VfB Stuttgart puts the focus entirely on their own game against TSG Hoffenheim this Saturday (3:30 p.m./live ticker) and does not look at the other places. “We have to do our thing. That’s the only thing we can control.” VfB would be saved with a win, otherwise they would be dependent on the results of their rivals VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04. Despite all the pressure, some relaxation is also necessary, according to Hoeneß: “It feels like the right mix of anticipation and tension for me.”

Konstantinos Mavropanos is likely to replace Dan-Axel Zagadou in the back three, who is complaining of foot pain. The left foot Borna Sosa, who was ill recently, is also ready again – and will appear from the start. “Borna is fit and makes a good impression,” says Hoeneß, “he will play if he stays fit.” In addition, offensive player Chris Führich could be used from the start after his last strong performance at FSV Mainz 05.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

