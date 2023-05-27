This is how Sebastian Hoeneß wants to play

Don’t tense up, just look to yourself: VfB wants to make it clear that they will remain in the Bundesliga against TSG. There will be several changes in the starting eleven compared to the game against FSV Mainz 05.
For Sebastian Hoeneß, the matter is clear. The coach of VfB Stuttgart puts the focus entirely on their own game against TSG Hoffenheim this Saturday (3:30 p.m./live ticker) and does not look at the other places. “We have to do our thing. That’s the only thing we can control.” VfB would be saved with a win, otherwise they would be dependent on the results of their rivals VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04. Despite all the pressure, some relaxation is also necessary, according to Hoeneß: “It feels like the right mix of anticipation and tension for me.”