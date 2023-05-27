by palermolive.it – ​​4 minutes ago

n a tragic road accident in Favara, a town in the Agrigento area, a 13-year-old boy who was riding a ‘Scarabeo’ as a passenger lost his life. The vehicle was driven by a friend.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Tragic accident with the scooter: the 13-year-old passenger hits his head and dies appeared 4 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.