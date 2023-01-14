The Pico y Placa in Medellín for the first semester of 2023, has been in force since Tuesday, January 17, however, the first week will be pedagogical.

The measure is applied from Monday to Friday, between 5:00 am and 8:00 pm, and includes two daily digits for both cars and motorcycles.

The vehicle restriction for cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs is made according to the last number of the license plate, while for motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and two- and four-stroke mopeds, it is made according to the first number of the license plate. the plate.

This is the rotation of the peak and plate for the first semester:



Exempt routes

The following public roads are exempt from the peak and plaque measure:

Vial del Río System and Avenida 33 (from the River to its connection with Las Palmas).

Las Palmas Avenue.

The Iguana

River Road System: South Highway, Regional Avenue and Western Regional Avenue (parallel)

East – West roadway of the Horacio Toro Bridge, between the SW and ES ties that allow you to make the South – South return of the River Road System to take La Iguaná to the West.

The Pico y Placa does not apply in the corregimientos that make up the municipality of Medellín.

Pick and plate exemption

Hybrid, electric and gas converted vehicles are exempt.

Also exempt are: vehicles for emergency care, vehicles that provide personalized and/or home medical care, vehicles that carry out work related to the rescue of organs and tissues and their transplantation.

Likewise, vehicles intended for the transport of food and/or perishable items, duly accredited and linked to the commercial activity, cargo vehicles, vehicles intended for the provision of public services, vehicles owned by the media, national security vehicles belonging to to the Military Forces, National Police, INPEC and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Also vehicles for traffic control, vehicles for transporting people with illness and/or disability, understood as alternative mobility challenges, vehicles for transporting valuables, vehicles equipped with armor equal to or greater than level 3, funeral cars, vehicles belonging to security companies,

Sanctions for breaching the peak and plaque

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000.