Home News Notaries on duty this Saturday in Medellín
News

Notaries on duty this Saturday in Medellín

by admin
Notaries on duty this Saturday in Medellín

Through resolution 00493 of 2022, the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry (SNR) determined the shifts in which the country’s notaries will provide service to the public during Saturdays of 2022 and January 2023.

To determine these days, the population, the number of notaries that comprise the respective notarial circle and the needs of the community are taken into account. The objective is to implement an equitable distribution for the provision of the public notarial service on Saturdays.

The notaries that will open their doors on Saturday, January 14 in Medellín are:

  • Notary 28: Cl. 49a #80-29
  • Notary 15: Cra. 43a #19-144
  • Notary 10: Av. Palacé #54-15 (Center of Medellín)
  • Notary 22: Cr. 48 #10-107
  • Notary 11: Carrera 43a # 1- 99
  • Notary 1: Cr. 72c # 5-36

Know here all the notaries available in the center of Medellín, Notaries Center of Medellín

It may interest you: This is the peak and plate in Medellín for the second semester of 2022

You may also be interested in

See also  How to become a dog educator in Canavese. Love and empathy are essential

You may also like

Threats forced the closure of the Muntú Bantú...

The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In...

Alert in El Copey for acts of armed...

Today the new Cauca Comfacauca Woman 2022 –...

Hunan’s GDP is expected to reach nearly 5...

After 7 years, the alleged murderers of a...

Firm confidence and work together to help build...

Risaralda among the first with psychiatric disorders

Official schools of Antioquia begin classes on January...

SHEPHERDS TO BELEN WE GO WITH JOY

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy