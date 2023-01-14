Through resolution 00493 of 2022, the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry (SNR) determined the shifts in which the country’s notaries will provide service to the public during Saturdays of 2022 and January 2023.

To determine these days, the population, the number of notaries that comprise the respective notarial circle and the needs of the community are taken into account. The objective is to implement an equitable distribution for the provision of the public notarial service on Saturdays.

The notaries that will open their doors on Saturday, January 14 in Medellín are:

Notary 28: Cl. 49a #80-29

Notary 15: Cra. 43a #19-144

Notary 10: Av. Palacé #54-15 (Center of Medellín)

Notary 22: Cr. 48 #10-107

Notary 11: Carrera 43a # 1- 99

Notary 1: Cr. 72c # 5-36

