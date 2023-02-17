Tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023 officially begins. The most important festivity in the country ends next Tuesday, the 21st of the same month. This year, the Carnival of Barranquilla celebrates 20 years of being declared by Unesco as “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”.
This 2023, the Carnival will feature the presentation of artists like Zion and Lennox, Gente de Zona and Checho Acosta.
PROGRAMMING
Saturday February 18
Battle of Flowers – Via 40
Parade of King ‘Momo’ – Calle 17
Official concert of the Barranquilla Carnival 2023 – Romelio Martínez Stadium
Sunday February 19
Great tradition stop – Vía 40
Festival of Orchestras and Festival of Litanies – Cuchillas del barrio Abajo
Monday February 20
Great parade of comparsas – Vía 40
Tuesday February 21
Joselito Carnaval – Carrera 54, Prado neighborhood, below.
It is worth mentioning that the pre-carnivals took place between January 21 and February 17.