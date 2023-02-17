Tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023 officially begins. The most important festivity in the country ends next Tuesday, the 21st of the same month. This year, the Carnival of Barranquilla celebrates 20 years of being declared by Unesco as “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”.

This 2023, the Carnival will feature the presentation of artists like Zion and Lennox, Gente de Zona and Checho Acosta.

PROGRAMMING

Saturday February 18

Battle of Flowers – Via 40

Parade of King ‘Momo’ – Calle 17

Official concert of the Barranquilla Carnival 2023 – Romelio Martínez Stadium

Sunday February 19

Great tradition stop – Vía 40

Festival of Orchestras and Festival of Litanies – Cuchillas del barrio Abajo

Monday February 20

Great parade of comparsas – Vía 40

Tuesday February 21

Joselito Carnaval – Carrera 54, Prado neighborhood, below.

It is worth mentioning that the pre-carnivals took place between January 21 and February 17.