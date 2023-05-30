This is what is happening now with the former disgusting garage

At the end of February, the roller door of the underground car park in the CityCenter at Salzburg’s main train station went down for the last time. With its particularly gruesome ambience, the parking garage taught locals and tourists alike to fear. The garage recently made headlines as the headquarters of a drug gang, even after it closed. The “Krone” looks back on the farce about the park experience with the scary factor.

