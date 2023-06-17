This is where Nordio falls – Il Fatto Quotidiano

First of all, let’s reassure the readers: the Done he will disobey Nordio’s crap and will continue to publish all interceptions, papers and judicial reports of public interest. Even if they are secret, or concern “third parties” not investigated, or have not been examined by the judge. We will make conscientious objection against a law that violates the right and duty to information enshrined in the Constitution, the Convention on Human Rights and the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights which for twenty years has made the right to report prevail over confidentiality of the powerful. We will be denounced and investigated and, if we do not find a courageous judge who will acquit us by disregarding the unlawful rule (as already happened with Berlusconi’s crap on rogatory letters), we will turn to the Court of Strasbourg, which regularly condemns states when they dare to drag journalists to court for doing your job and your duty.

On p. 4 you will find the list of scandals – criminally relevant or not, but all ethically very relevant – that public opinion would ignore if the Nordio gag (the result of many abortive attempts by B. and the presumed “left”) had already been in force. Because this reform does not protect at all – as Guardagingilli says – “honor and privacy” (do no harm, fear not). But it harms all honest citizens to protect the guilty (of crimes or in any case of shameful conduct). And it is incredible that the magistrates and some journalists are protesting, but not the associated lawyers. Because the first victims of the crap are the weakest citizens: that is, the possible victims of abuse of power (favoritism hitherto punished with abuse of office and no longer in the future, with many regards to the constitutional duty of impartiality of the PA) and judicial errors. Today, if a deviant or incapable prosecutor hides or ignores wiretaps that exonerate the suspect, the lawyer can discover them and disclose them in the media to save him immediately. From tomorrow, with the ban on publishing prosecutor’s documents not examined by the judge, the proof of the suspect’s innocence will no longer be able to come out except in court, after years. And here falls the Nordio of the fake “guarantors”. They fill their mouths with persecuted innocents, but in their minds innocence is not really contemplated: by dint of legislating for guilty friends, they exclude a priori that someone might not be. In fact, now they facilitate the fugitives of those arrested by requiring them to be notified five days in advance (it is the guilty who flee, not the innocent) and they prohibit the publication of wiretaps assuming that they contain evidence of guilt, not of innocence. And, given the people they hang out with, you have to understand them.