The seismicity record continues due to the fracturing of the rock inside the volcanic edifice. Yesterday, 5,200 seismic events were recorded, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the last one occurred at 11:24 p.m. local time, which reached a magnitude of 3.1, at a depth of 4 km in Villamaria.

Likewise, during the first hours of this April 5, more than 2,600 earthquakes were recorded near the area of ​​influence of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano. Seven of these earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 2.0 ML, and the strongest with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale.

However, this Tuesday the degassing decreased slightly compared to the previous day. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed yesterday was 1500 m measured from the top of the volcano and the direction of dispersion of the column oscillated between the northwest and the southwest of the volcano. Also, in the early hours of today several thermal anomalies were observed in the crater from available satellite observations.

Faced with this situation, the mayors of Casabianca, Herveo, Murillo and Villahermosa carried out the evacuation of families classified as highly vulnerable in the area of ​​influence. While, in the department of Tolima, public calamity was declared and its hospital network went on red alert.

It is important to note that the activity of the volcano is at ORANGE LEVEL, it can fluctuate and at times decrease compared to previous days, without this meaning that it has returned to a lower level of activity. To change the level and return to the yellow level, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity, which is why it is warned that the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will remain at LEVEL ORANGE for several weeks. During this time, in the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to RED.

However, the director of Geothreats of the SGC, John Makario Londoño, warned that there is a probability of an eruption in days or weeks, but it is not imminent.

Meanwhile, President Gustavo Petro installed a Unified Command Post in the Casa de Nariño to control the behavior of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano and leads a Security Council with representatives of the Public Force and rescue organizations.