“I don’t know what’s wrong with the prosecutor,” were the words of President Petro, after the Prosecutor’s Office announced that the work table that had been proposed to advance the joint investigations with the SAE would not be convened.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that it had decided not to convene the working group that had been proposed to advance the joint investigations with the SAE and in which it was intended to identify possible irregularities in the management of the inventory of goods in charge of that entity and assume the investigations that may be necessary to prosecute the possible perpetrators.

“In his replacement, in the next few days the president of the SAE, Daniel Rojas, will be summoned to testify; the legal vice president Sebastián Caballero, and the other high officials, so that, under the gravity of oath, they deliver information regarding the facts denounced by Mr. Rojas, in relation to alleged acts of corruption within the SAE, as He stated at the press conference on October 13 of last year,” added the Prosecutor’s Office.

Faced with this announcement, President Gustavo Petro from Switzerland said: “I don’t know what’s wrong with the prosecutor, but this only makes the mafia happy that through their politicians managed to recover the assets they obtained with cocaine and that they he had taken away justice. The immolated judges did not matter, the wealth of the mafia returns to the mafia”.

The president reiterated that “without the help of the Prosecutor’s Office we will look for how the assets of the mafia in extinction of the domain cease to be controlled by the mafia.”