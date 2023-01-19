Home News “This only makes the mafia happy”: Petro to the Prosecutor’s Office
News

“This only makes the mafia happy”: Petro to the Prosecutor’s Office

by admin
“This only makes the mafia happy”: Petro to the Prosecutor’s Office

“I don’t know what’s wrong with the prosecutor,” were the words of President Petro, after the Prosecutor’s Office announced that the work table that had been proposed to advance the joint investigations with the SAE would not be convened.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that it had decided not to convene the working group that had been proposed to advance the joint investigations with the SAE and in which it was intended to identify possible irregularities in the management of the inventory of goods in charge of that entity and assume the investigations that may be necessary to prosecute the possible perpetrators.

“In his replacement, in the next few days the president of the SAE, Daniel Rojas, will be summoned to testify; the legal vice president Sebastián Caballero, and the other high officials, so that, under the gravity of oath, they deliver information regarding the facts denounced by Mr. Rojas, in relation to alleged acts of corruption within the SAE, as He stated at the press conference on October 13 of last year,” added the Prosecutor’s Office.

Faced with this announcement, President Gustavo Petro from Switzerland said: “I don’t know what’s wrong with the prosecutor, but this only makes the mafia happy that through their politicians managed to recover the assets they obtained with cocaine and that they he had taken away justice. The immolated judges did not matter, the wealth of the mafia returns to the mafia”.

The president reiterated that “without the help of the Prosecutor’s Office we will look for how the assets of the mafia in extinction of the domain cease to be controlled by the mafia.”

See also  Zhengzhou Railway hastily suspended trains, citizens trapped in Luoyang Station and jumped sharply | Zhengzhou floods | Liu Hongxia

You may also like

Subject to prison who accepted the murder of...

Love for retired veteran cadres before the festival...

ABC of labor reform in Colombia

Rey vallenato dedicated some verses to Shakira and...

The fragrance of pen and ink sends blessings...

Improving safety and mobility conditions is the premise...

Be careful parents that there were changes in...

The 13-year-old son and daughter sued their father...

Is support for De Santis deflating?: Trump leads...

The theoretical study center group of the party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy