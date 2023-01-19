Home World There is George Clooney behind “Spare”, the explosive autobiography of Harry
But who advised Harry to choose Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer to write his savory memoir? A couple to trust. He is a Hollywood star, she is a lawyer of fame and of won causes. These are George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin, close friends of the former prince, to the point of being invited to marry Meghan in 2018.

They would have been the ones to suggest to the Duke of Sussex a skilled ghostwriter like the author of “Open” (the bestseller on the life of Andrè Agassi). This was revealed by Tina Brown, journalist and author of «The Palace Paper». And she also adds that Prince Harry and the author would have worked side by side for about a year to ensure that “Spare” could be realized.

A name of undoubted quality
Surely it was a name of great quality that convinces to buy “The Spare” even those who have no interest in the colorful world of gossip that hovers over Buckingham Palace. The Clooney-Alamuddin couple are close friends with the writer, then the actor, at the moment. he is also working on a big-screen adaptation of “The Tender Bar,” a book written by Moehringer in 2005, and which will star Oscar winner Ben Affleck. And Amal Alamuddin and Meghan Markle would also be very close: she was the lawyer who helped the former American actress settle in London.

