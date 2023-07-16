This was the operation on the vocal cords that have him off stage

the vallenato singer Rafa Pérez presented the second chapter of the series ‘My Best Version’, in which he documents the preparations for his concert on September 22 in the Parque de la Leyenda in Valledupar.

In this new chapter entitled ‘Between problems and determination’the artist showed the pause that he had to take in his tour of presentations and production of the concert, to undergo a surgical procedure on his vocal cords.

The outpatient procedure was carried out by the ear, nose and throat specialist Jorge Melo at the Clínica Iberoamericana in Barranquilla. The doctor explained that the artist will be able to have a better display of his voice in each of his concerts.

“We performed a procedure on Rafa’s vocal folds to allow his musical notes to be the best in all possible scenarios. VHe has an intense work day, so we are doing a procedure because he is coming up with a bigger marathon and it was excellent for him”, said doctor Jorge Melo.

He added that the sacrifice he made Rafa Pérez suspending his concert tour will be beneficial for his fanswho will now be able to enjoy their shows better. “Don’t worry, there’s Rafa for a while”, he expressed.

For his part, the singer thanked the people who have been watching for his recovery and asked once again that they Join us on September 22 to celebrate his birthday and 15 years of artistic career in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata from the capital of Cesar.